5 reasons why Vince McMahon will have a WWE Draft in 2019

WWE is going to see a lot of change

WWE is the largest wrestling promotion in the world and, in many places, is synonymous with the term Professional Wrestling.

However much that may be true, there is always room for improvement. One of the major problems that the promotion has been suffering from of late is that the brand split has been slowly but surely fading away.

With the introduction of the Wild Card Rule after WrestleMania, it seemed that WWE had sounded the death knell of the beloved brand split.

Despite all the assumptions made by fans, it is actually far more probable that the brand split is about to make a return to WWE – in a big way. Before the end of the year, WWE might have a full draft to help the roster take shape after the brand split.

In this article, I will be highlighting 5 reasons why the WWE brand split will be making a huge comeback, and WWE will host a draft of the entire roster in 2019.

#5 Fresh feuds

AJ Styles and Roman Reigns

For a long while, there have been singles matches in WWE over the last few months. These matches are termed as dream matches. However, they do not even go anywhere near the feuds that WWE could be putting on among some of the best Superstars on their product.

Currently, there are so many Superstars just being ignored and not receiving any television time. Given the size of WWE’s enormous roster of talent, these Superstars are some of the best in the world. A brand split will allow these Superstars to be featured.

These fresh feuds between WWE wrestlers who would otherwise only have the occasional dream match make for extremely entertaining and interesting content.

These Superstars could be helped to put on some of the best feuds and content that WWE has seen in years if the booking is made properly.

