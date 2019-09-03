WWE News: Sasha Banks to get first title opportunity since returning against Becky Lynch at Clash of Champions

Sasha Banks is about to be in a Championship match for the first time since WWE WrestleMania

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch came out to address the situation of what has been happening in WWE over the past few weeks. The two of them faced each other down in a promo segment, as The Boss challenged Becky Lynch to a match at WWE Clash of Champions for the RAW Women's Championship.

Becky Lynch accepted the challenge, thus confirming the RAW Women's Championship match.

When did Sasha Banks return to WWE?

Sasha Banks returned to WWE a couple of weeks back. She had been away from the wrestling ring ever since WrestleMania 35, where she and Bayley had lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to The IIconics. There had been rumors surrounding her hiatus from the company stating that she was not happy with her place in WWE.

As we reported before, those rumors did not have much merit. Sasha returned on RAW a few weeks back and immediately turned heel, attacking Natalya. When Becky Lynch came out, she destroyed The Man as well.

Last week, Banks was able to defeat Natalya in singles competition, her first official match since returning.

Sasha Banks vs Becky Lynch at Clash of Champions 2019

The match between Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch at Clash of Champions was made official on WWE RAW. The two women cut promos on RAW, as Lynch reminded The Boss, that Banks had been in the forefront of WWE ever since NXT, right alongside Charlotte. She then also said that she had defeated Charlotte Flair and Banks would not be different.

Meanwhile, Banks cut a Ziggler-esque promo, where she said that it should have been her getting the magazine cover spots and be the center of attention in WWE and not Becky Lynch.

The two will do battle at the upcoming pay-per-view on the 15th of September.