WWE News: Scott Hall in phenomenal shape at the age of 58

Scott Hall is back to being in peak shape, as per a mirror image posted by him on Twitter.

Scott Hall is back to being the mountain of a man he used to be

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall recently posted a shirtless picture of himself and appears to be in phenomenal physical condition. Hall’s physical condition is noteworthy not only because of him being 58 years old but also because of his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, which he appears to have now overcome.

Hall’s Tweet can be seen below.

Hall received a lot of praise and positive comments from his fans and fellow professional wrestlers alike for his post.

In case you didn’t know...

Scott Hall is a former professional wrestler who has wrestled for WWE (as Razor Ramon and Scott Hall) as well as WCW. Hall has also wrestled extensively on the independent circuit and has also been a part of TNA (now Impact Wrestling).

Hall had drugs and alcohol issues and was checked into a WWE-sponsored rehabilitation centre in 2010. Even after leaving the rehab, Hall’s condition didn’t get any better as he was bogged down by a number of health issues until former professional wrestler Diamond Dallas Page reached out to him in 2013.

Hall’s condition slowly became better and he was eventually inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. The story of Diamond Dallas Page helping Hall recover from his condition has been extensively documented in several articles at Sportskeeda, which you can read here and here.

The heart of the matter

Scott Hall posted the image of himself flexing in the mirror on his Twitter account. Although the picture doesn’t show Hall’s face, his incredible physical condition is apparent. Hall appears to have been spending a considerable amount of time in the gym and his physique reflects the same.

Hall’s physical condition has significantly improved since his days of drug abuse, wherein he had been reduced to a shadow of his former self. After getting through Diamond Dallas Page’s program and getting a hip surgery that was crowdfunded by his fans at the behest of Page, Hall seems to be doing a lot better.

What’s next?

Scott Hall regularly makes appearances on the independent circuit and wrestles occasionally. Hall also makes appearances on non-wrestling events sporadically and was recently seen in attendance at the 2017 Comic Con.

Author’s take

Scott Hall’s struggles with his health issues are far from over, but it is heartening to see the former WWE and WCW Superstar in such good condition. All his fans and well wishers are certainly happy with the progress he has made and we will all hope that Hall continues to live a healthy lifestyle.

God bless Diamond Dallas Page!

