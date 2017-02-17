WWE News: Sean Waltman on John Cena insisting to put over Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles' opinion on Cena

According to a story on wrestlingnews.co, Sean Waltman had some interesting revelations on this week’s edition of his show, X-Pac 1-2-360. He sourced it based on his conversations he had with AJ Styles when he was backstage at SmackDown Live.

A few weeks ago, we posted a story about Sean Waltman’s hot takes on the Samoa Joe/Seth Rollins situation, as well as his criticism on how Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega reacted to the AJ Styles vs. John Cena match at the Royal Rumble during his podcast/Afterbuzz TV show.

Sean Waltman attended Smackdown! Live on Tuesday this week in Anaheim, California.

Sean gave his insight on the comments that AJ Styles made to him this week, while he was in attendance backstage at Smackdown! Live:

He came up and he went, I was watching your show and he goes, I just wanted to tell you what you said about John Cena being the man and the best going, you’re a hundred percent correct. He goes, anyone that doesn’t agree with you, it’s because they don’t really know John Cena and have never been in the ring with him.

Sean also spoke about how the finish of the Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena vs. AJ Styles match that aired on Smackdown! Live this past Tuesday was insisted upon by John Cena. Waltman stated that he wasn’t sure what the planned finish for the match was originally, but he knew for a fact that John Cena made it a point to on putting Bray Wyatt over during the match.

Sean insisted that it wasn’t just a rumour, but a fact he’s sure of.

X-Pac 1-2-360 comes out every week on Wednesdays. You can watch the full podcast here and keep up with the forthcoming editions.

Sean Waltman brings the goods when it comes to his musings on professional wrestling on a weekly basis. His weekly podcast is very entertaining and this was just a brief glimpse of the kind of insights you’ll get if you give it a try.

Of course, AJ Styles would back up Sean Waltman’s opinions, because it’s absolutely right. John Cena is an amazing talent inside the ring, as well as a tremendous human being outside of the squared circle.

It also speaks about Cena’s selflessness and his understanding of the wrestling business that he was adamant about putting Bray Wyatt over once again in the WWE Championship triple threat match on Smackdown! Live this week.

It would appear that Cena knows that he won’t be around in the wrestling business forever and that they need to use his status as a sixteen time World Champion and other great wrestlers to make new superstars for the future.