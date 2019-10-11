WWE News: Seth Rollins and top NXT Superstar discuss potential dream match

Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently appeared on the debut edition of WWE's The Bump. The Beastslayer had a short chat with Adam Cole, NXT Champion, and the two discussed a potential dream match.

Rollins' incredible WWE run

Rollins came up to the main roster way back in late 2012, when The Shield interfered in the WWE title Triple Threat Match at Survivor Series. The trio helped CM Punk win the match, and soon turned into the most dominant faction in all of WWE. Over a year later, the faction broke up and Rollins turned into one of the biggest heels on the roster. He won the WWE World title in the main event of WrestleMania 31, after cashing in his Money In The Bank contract in the final moments of the one-on-one contest between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Four years later, Rollins is WWE's face and he recently won the Universal title from Lesnar at SummerSlam 2019, in a clean finish. Additionally, Rollins holds the accolade of being the first-ever NXT Champion.

Rollins and Cole discuss potential dream contest

While on The Bump, Rollins talked about a potential dream match against current NXT Champion, Cole.

Cole: 100%! I was coming into the company as Seth was leaving. I wrestled all over the world, and Seth was a guy I never wrestled, he's a guy I hold very very highly and I think a lot of fans would love to see Adam Cole vs Seth Rollins.

Rollins: I think it would be a hell of a match, we've had careers that sort of parallel each other, but we've never crossed paths. But, from the first NXT Champion to the current NXT Champion, I would love to see that happen.

Check out the full show in the video below:

