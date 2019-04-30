WWE News: Seth Rollins comments on injuring top Superstar

Seth Rollins and Balor had an epic match at SummerSlam 2016

What's the story?

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke to The Irish Mirror, promoting a WWE live event in Belfast on May 8th.

Rollins touched upon the topic of him injuring Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2016, stating that he didn't mean to do it and hopes that Balor's fans don't hold it against him.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins is on the top of the Monday Night Raw food chain at the moment. He won the WWE Universal Title in the opening match at WrestleMania 35, defeating "The Beast" Brock Lesnar in quick succession. Ever since then, the WWE Universe has been getting to witness the top title on a regular basis, unlike Lesnar's "reign of terror".

Rollins and Finn Balor fought for the Universal Title at Summerslam 2016, which Balor won, becoming the first-ever Universal Champion. What fans also remember from the match is how Balor suffered an injury during the match, which led to him relinquishing the title on Raw.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins drew criticism from fans and wrestlers alike, with many claiming that he wasn't a safe worker in the least. While talking with The Irish Mirror, Rollins stated that he didn't mean to hurt Finn, and it was nothing more than an unfortunate accident. Rollins added that Finn is the current Intercontinental Champion and is doing well for himself on the blue brand.

I hope they don't hold it against me that I hurt Finn. didn't mean to, I promise! He's back and healthy and doing awesome as the Intercontinental Champion so I think me and the Irish fans are on good terms. I know they're a stubborn bunch but I think we're alright.

What's next?

Seth Rollins is all set to defend his Universal Title against AJ Styles at Money In The Bank.

