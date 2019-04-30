×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Seth Rollins comments on injuring top Superstar

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.10K   //    30 Apr 2019, 08:04 IST

Seth Rollins and Balor had an epic match at SummerSlam 2016
Seth Rollins and Balor had an epic match at SummerSlam 2016

What's the story?

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke to The Irish Mirror, promoting a WWE live event in Belfast on May 8th.

Rollins touched upon the topic of him injuring Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2016, stating that he didn't mean to do it and hopes that Balor's fans don't hold it against him.


In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins is on the top of the Monday Night Raw food chain at the moment. He won the WWE Universal Title in the opening match at WrestleMania 35, defeating "The Beast" Brock Lesnar in quick succession. Ever since then, the WWE Universe has been getting to witness the top title on a regular basis, unlike Lesnar's "reign of terror".

Rollins and Finn Balor fought for the Universal Title at Summerslam 2016, which Balor won, becoming the first-ever Universal Champion. What fans also remember from the match is how Balor suffered an injury during the match, which led to him relinquishing the title on Raw.

Also read: Rollins' surprising reaction to being in the spotlight


The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins drew criticism from fans and wrestlers alike, with many claiming that he wasn't a safe worker in the least. While talking with The Irish Mirror, Rollins stated that he didn't mean to hurt Finn, and it was nothing more than an unfortunate accident. Rollins added that Finn is the current Intercontinental Champion and is doing well for himself on the blue brand.

I hope they don't hold it against me that I hurt Finn. didn't mean to, I promise! He's back and healthy and doing awesome as the Intercontinental Champion so I think me and the Irish fans are on good terms. I know they're a stubborn bunch but I think we're alright.

What's next?

Seth Rollins is all set to defend his Universal Title against AJ Styles at Money In The Bank.

What are your views on Seth Rollins as an in-ring worker?

Tags:
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Finn Balor
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: New Superstar to challenge Seth Rollins for Universal Championship
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Unseen backstage footage of Seth Rollins' priceless reaction to Bray Wyatt's new gimmick
RELATED STORY
5 Potential feuds for Seth Rollins on WWE Raw
RELATED STORY
Why Randy Orton must challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship next week
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins assaulted by surprise Superstar
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins' surprising reaction to being in the spotlight at all times
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why The Bar attacking Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins on WWE Raw was the best thing to do
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins teams up with a new partner after RAW goes off the air
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why AJ Styles is the 1st challenger for Seth Rollins' Universal Championship
RELATED STORY
5 opponents for Seth Rollins' Universal championship post Superstar Shake-up
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us