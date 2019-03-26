×
WWE News: Seth Rollins destroyed a top superstar after RAW went off the air (VIDEO)

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
837   //    26 Mar 2019, 13:39 IST

Seth Rollins came out after WWE RAW went off the air
Seth Rollins came out after WWE RAW went off the air

What's the story?

After WWE RAW went off the air last night, #1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship - Seth Rollins - clashed with Elias in the middle of the ring.

In case you didn't know...

On last night's episode of WWE RAW, WWE aired pre-taped segments of Elias in New York ahead of his performance as the lead musical act of WrestleMania 35 next month.

As for Seth Rollins, the winner of the 2019 men's WWE Royal Rumble match is all set to challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in one of the top matches at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

After last nights episode of WWE RAW went off the air, Elias came out in front of the live audience in Boston, MS. Elias walked into the ring with his guitar and just as he was about to start his performance, he was interrupted by Seth Rollins.

Rollins came into the ring and requested that Elias play a song by Boston's own, Dropkick Murphys. Instead of complying with Rollins' request, Elias went to attack the former WWE Champion instead.

Rollins ducked the attempted guitar-shot by Elias and laid him out with a Superkick. The Architect then hit Elias with Curb Stomp to finish him off and send the fans home happy.

You can check out a video of what happened after WWE RAW went off the air below:


What's next?

Seth Rollins is all set for one of the biggest matches of his career at WrestleMania 35. Rollins will face Brock Lesnar and if he can slay 'The Beast' at Mania, he will leave as the new WWE Universal Champion.

As for Elias, we just found out on WWE RAW last night that Elias will be the lead musical act at WrestleMania 35.

WWE Raw Seth Rollins Elias Samson
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
