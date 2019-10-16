WWE News: Seth Rollins finally responds to Bray Wyatt's question after burning down the Firefly Fun House

Seth Rollins (right) has finally responded to The Fiend

On this week's edition of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins burned down Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House that eventually led to the latter asking the Universal Champion how he found the Fun House in the first place.

In a recent tweet, Rollins has now claimed that it was Wyatt himself who had led him down this road he never thought he would walk.

The Fiend and Seth Rollins' rivalry over the months

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins initially began their rivalry when the former had suggested that he challenge the winner of the Universal Championship match between Rollins and Braun Strowman from Clash of Champions at this year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

At the PPV, after Rollins had retained the Universal Title against Strowman in a hard-fought win, The Architect was attacked by The Fiend to close out the show. This led to a Universal Championship match between the two at Hell in a Cell and at the pay-per-view, the two men fought each other in a match that ended in a no-contest after Rollins had used a sledgehammer to brutalize The Fiend.

Rollins finally responds to The Fiend

In a shocking turn of events on RAW, Seth Rollins burned down Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House that led to the latter questioning how he discovered the Fun House in the first place. As seen in a recent tweet, Wyatt claimed that he forgives Rollins for his deed and then went on to ask him the aforementioned question.

Rollins has now responded with the following tweet, claiming that he doesn't want Wyatt's forgiveness but is instead hoping for his vengeance.

You led me there...down a road I never thought I’d walk.



I don’t want your forgiveness. I want your vengeance. https://t.co/YG21FREMJI — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 15, 2019

Seth Rollins vs 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt II

With Bray Wyatt being drafted to SmackDown Live in the 2019 Draft, WWE officially also confirmed a rematch between him and Seth Rollins for Crown Jewel, as the two men are set to compete in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel on the 31st of October.