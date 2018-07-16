Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Seth Rollins finally responds to the fan chants during his match at Extreme Rules

Shiven Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
News
3.51K   //    16 Jul 2018, 13:43 IST

Seth Rollins

What's the story?

Seth Rollins posted a cryptic message on his Twitter handle, which was in some ways a mockery of the annoying fans in attendance at the Extreme Rules PPV in Pittsburgh, who continued to try and hijack the show with their chants during the main event match Iron Man Match between Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship.

In case you didn't know...

Dolph Ziggler was able to win the IC Championship from Seth Rollins on the RAW after Money In The Bank when Rollins declared an open challenge for the coveted championship.

The stipulation for their rematch was set as a 30-minute Iron Man match, which entails that the winner must gain more number of pinfalls or submissions during the stipulated time than his opponent.

The heart of the matter

Even though it was being speculated that the match between Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns would be closing the show, the WWE instead chose to give the IC Championship match the main event spot it deserved.

However, the unruly crowd continued to make distracting chants and indicating lack of interest from the get-go of the match, especially counting down with the timer being displayed, at random moments.

Many fans even apologized to the performers on Twitter saying that the match deserved a better audience.

Seth Rollins, himself, made a cheeky Twitter post in response to the events:


What's next?

With Rollins failing to win the IC Championship back, it looks like the rivalry between the two will most likely come to an end and Seth Rollins might be moving on to bigger things.

As for Dolph Ziggler, it is my guess that a feud with his current partner Drew McIntyre is almost certain down the road.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 


