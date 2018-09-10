WWE News: Seth Rollins has some harsh words for this current champion in WWE

Seth Rollins

Although Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental Championship at Summerslam by defeating Dolph Ziggler, their feud seems far from over as of now.

Seth Rollins made some comments regarding this newly formed trio and did not have very kind words for Ziggler.

The two men are involved in a bitter rivalry as Dolph Ziggler and his tag team partner Drew McIntyre have decided to join Braun Strowman in his war against The Shield.

Last week on RAW we saw the entire heel roster lay waste to all three members of The Shield in an attack headed by Drew, Dolph, and Braun.

NOLA.com spoke with Seth Rollins about what he thinks about this new trio and what the Shield holds in store:

"I can't tell you that. The Shield always has something up its sleeve, though we've been caught off guard a little bit lately. The team of Dolph, Drew and Braun is quite formidable. Braun is no joke, and neither is Drew. Dolph is a little bit of one, but he's clever and wily and a veteran. In my opinion, The Shield is the greatest faction of all-time, one of them, and I can't think of a better place to throw a party than New Orleans. It should be a very eventful Monday."

While Roman Reigns will be facing Braun Strowman inside Hell in a Cell at the upcoming PPV, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose do not have an official match for the card. Although, it is expected that the duo will face the RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell.

