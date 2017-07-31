WWE News: Seth Rollins makes fans erupt with laughter at live event

Seth Rollins took a snack break at a WWE Live Event.

by Riju Dasgupta News 31 Jul 2017, 19:06 IST

Rollins has impeccable comic timing

What's the story?

Seth Rollins teamed up with former Shield-mate Dean Ambrose at a Live Event recently to take on The Miztourage comprising The Miz, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas in a repeat of the Raw main event from the past week. However, Rollins actually made news when he ate cotton candy and left the fans in stitches.

In case you didn't know...

While WWE Superstars go by the script on Raw and SmackDown Live, they take creative liberties at Live Events. Kevin Owens is brutal towards hecklers, burning them with savage comments. Rollins and Owens have also paid tribute to legends from the past, busting out their moves during these events. The New Day sometimes blur the line between PG and non-PG at such events too. Rollins was in a mischievous mood, and it played out perfectly at this Live Event.

The heart of the matter

Maryse was at ringside eating cotton candy during the match, and the referee sent her to the back, during the proceedings. In anger, she flung it at Seth Rollins who was laying on the outside of the ring. Rollins, slowly struggling to his feet, decided to stuff his face with cotton candy.

Here's a video of @WWERollins eating cotton candy ????❣️ pic.twitter.com/jIIoEdeqan — a met finn | TODAY (@hvrdyboys) July 30, 2017

Twitter exploded as they saw Rollins break character and indulge the fans with a hilarious moment, through his impromptu snack break.

So THATS the secret to those killer abs!!!!!☺️☺️ — rhiannon (@reppintheempire) July 30, 2017

This is the greatest thing I've ever seen ???????? — ʀᴇɪɢɴɪɴɢ-ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ♛ (@xMakingItReignx) July 30, 2017

What's next?

While Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose did win the match on Raw, Ambrose would not bump fists with Rollins like during the heydey of The Shield. Our featured columnist Billi Bhatti reported that the duo is set to take on Sheamus & Cesaro for the Raw Tag Team Championships at Summerslam.

Author's take

WWE stars take themselves far less seriously at Live Events, and that is a heartening sight, considering how packed their schedules are. This is the reason why fans still attend Live Events, to this day, despite the fact that actual storyline progressions are few and far between at these 'house' shows. In many ways, fans can connect better with their favourite Superstars at WWE Live Events.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com