WWE News: Seth Rollins officially confirms his relationship with a fellow WWE superstar

Seth Rollins is dating another fellow champion!

What's the story?

For several months now, WWE Universal Champion, Seth Rollins has seemingly hinted at the fact that he's been dating fellow WWE star, Becky Lynch.

In a recent Instagram post, Rollins has now officially confirmed his relationship with the current Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion.

In case you didn't know...

At WrestleMania 35, both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch secured impressive wins with Rollins defeating 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship in a record time of 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

Whereas, in the main event of the show, Lynch came out victorious over both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship in the first ever all women's WrestleMania main event.

Prior to WM 35 though, Rollins and Lynch were spotted together at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, sitting next to each other during the show.

The heart of the matter

Current Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch recently took to Twitter and got herself into another heated altercation, this time with WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix. During the social media interaction between the two, the dual champ evidently confirmed her relationship with Seth Rollins.

Rollins himself has now taken to Instagram and confirmed his relationship with Becky Lynch, as he shared an adorable backstage picture of him and Lynch engaging in a smooch.

See it for yourself:

WWE have also ackowledged the new Power Couple and reshared the post:

What's next?

Both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are currently slated to defend their respective titles at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view, later this month.

'The BeastSlayer' will defend his Universal Title in a highly awaited clash against AJ Styles., which will also be the first time the two men will collide in a WWE ring. Whereas, Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Title against Lacey Evans and her SmackDown Women's Title against Charlotte Flair on the 19th of May.