WWE News: Seth Rollins on which former champ's entrance theme he would like to steal

Seth Rollins making his high-energy entrance

What's the story?

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins, in a recent interview with Bandwagon.com, discussed a wide variety of topics, including music, entrance music to be exact.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins' current walk-out music is "The second coming” by WWE musicians CFO$. Seth began using this theme when he first got involved with Triple H and The Authority.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Seth Rollins had with Bandwagon, he was asked if he could take any other WWE Superstar that he could steal their entrance music, who would it be? Here’s what Seth had to say –

“I think Bray Wyatt has a really awesome entrance – has an epic entrance. Shinsuke Nakamura has a really cool entrance too, and a cool theme song. But I just really like Bray’s – the phones, the black out, with the fireflies in the croud, it looks really cool. And hes got that creepy little music and he kinda gets to walk to the ring super slow, which is really awesome. Really one of my favorites.”

What's next?

It looks like we are at the footsteps of a brand new feud between Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins. Following the recent events that have taken place on Monday Night RAW, it certainly appears The Eater of Worlds has a target placed on the back of The Architect, as the two prepare for the upcoming Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.



Great Balls of Fire will air on pay-per-view, as well as The WWE Network on Sunday, July 9, 2017, live from The American Airlines Center, in Dallas.

Author’s Take

WWE officials spend a great deal of cash in the entrance experience for the fans. It's hard to believe that there was a time when WWE Superstars walked to the ring with no music at all accompanying them. Now, the music is carefully composed in-house, in most cases, by WWE musicians Jim Johnston and CFO$.

As far as a favourite, I am also a huge fan of Bray Wyatt’s music and his theme in general. It’s truly amazing how he is capable of getting the entire crowd involved with the fireflies phenomenon.