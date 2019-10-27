WWE News: Seth Rollins praises SmackDown Superstar

Seth Rollins

Cesaro shines in Friday Night SmackDown main event

On the final SmackDown before Crown Jewel, Cesaro was brought in by Sami Zayn for a three-on-three tag team match in the main event. Team Hogan's Roman Reigns, Ali, and Shorty G would battle Team Flair's Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura, with special participant Cesaro.

Cesaro has been on the warpath since jumping back into the singles division earlier this year. With huge matches against Aleister Black, Cedric Alexander, Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov, the Swiss Cyborg has proven that he's just as dangerous in the ring as he ever was.

The former United States Champion went toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns last night, managing to counter the Big Dog at every turn and probably laying the groundwork for a feud between the two in the future.

Cesaro has always been a huge favorite of not only the WWE Universe, but his colleagues as well. Wrestlers and other personalities that he's worked with or for throughout his career have always spoken highly of him.

Today, another one of Cesaro's co-workers did just that.

The Universal Champion applauds Cesaro

Seth Rollins took to Twitter today to approve of Cesaro's main event moment last night. Rollins' comment was in response to Cesaro posting a picture of himself locking Roman Reigns in the sharpshooter earlier in the morning.

Friday night’s alright for fighting pic.twitter.com/g2LFrRU5Tn — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) October 26, 2019

Cesaro's main event performance was yet another match that proved just how impressive a performer he really is. Rollins retweeted the picture, stating that the powerful performer was right where he needed to be.

Cesaro may have taken the pin in the match after a Spear from Roman Reigns and a 450 Splash from Ali, but he's still got a huge match coming up at Crown Jewel. In Saudi Arabia next week, he'll face off against Mansoor, the winner of the 51-man Battle Royal at the last Crown Jewel event.

