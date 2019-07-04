WWE News: Seth Rollins responds to challenge laid down by unlikely SmackDown Live duo

Seth Rollins never backs down from a fight

What's the story?

It was revealed earlier today that Zelina Vega and Andrade wanted to throw their hat in the ring against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at some point next week, Rollins recently responded to their challenge on social media and it appears that The Beastslayer isn't backing down.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch revealed their relationship to the public, they have been a target for a number of WWE couples. Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin have been the main stars that they have had issues with in recent weeks, but this past Monday Night on Raw, Maria Kanellis and her husband Mike made their way over from 205 Live to lay down a challenge.

Maria refused to wrestle Becky Lynch and instead announced that she was pregnant on a live episode of Raw before Lynch instead tapped out her husband with The Dis-Arm-Her.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are now the target of Zelina Vega and Andrade, who sent out the following video following Andrade's victory over Apollo Crews last night on Raw. This was a match that Zelina was also involved in as she once again helped her client to notch up another victory.

Seth Rollins has already responded to the challenge on his Twitter page and even tagged Becky Lynch, but The Man is still yet to respond, even though it's likely that she will be happy to step up to Vega in a mixed tag team match.

What's next?

Zelina Vega and Andrade only laid down the challenge of a Mixed Tag Team match in their video, they didn't specify when they wanted it to happen, but given the fact that Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans will be waiting in the wings for an advantage over the Power Couple, this could be an interesting segment for Raw.

Do you think Zelina Vega and Andrade can come out on top in a mixed tag team match?