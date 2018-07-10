WWE News: Seth Rollins Reveals Backstage Reaction To Bret Hart Calling Him An "Unsafe Wrestler"

Seth Rollins

What's the story?

In an interview in 2016, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart alleged that current RAW Superstar Seth Rollins is an unsafe wrestler in the ring after Rollins broke John Cena's nose during a match.

Rollins has now responded to Hart's accusation and has also revealed how his fellow peers reacted to this accusation by the Canadian pro wrestling legend during an interview with GiveMeSport.

In case you didn't know...

Bret Hart said:

He [Rollins] knees him the face so hard, and so recklessly, and so dangerously. He could easily kill somebody with a knee like that to the face. It's a testimony to John Cena. A, he finished the match and B, that he didn't get a shotgun and shoot Seth Rollins when he came through the curtain.

Hart also accused Goldberg of ending his career after injuring him with a kick to his head during a match in WCW, and possibly even causing his stroke.

The heart of the matter

Rollins said that his fellow wrestlers didn't take Hart's comments too seriously and were fully behind him.

In the interview, The Architect had this to say: (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcript)

I have no idea if [McMahon] even knew what Bret was saying about me as far as that's concerned. But yeah, I got support from guys in the locker room who were like, 'what is this guy even talking about? Why is he saying this stuff? It's just ridiculous.

"So yeah, it was here and there but most people really didn't take it too seriously because it was so off the wall. So yeah people just make jokes about it for the most part."

What's next?

Rollins will face off against Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler in a 30-minute Iron Man match at this coming week's Extreme Rules PPV.

