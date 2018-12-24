WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals his current role in WWE

Rollins is the man in WWE right now

What's the story?

Seth Rollins recently reflected on the year that was through an Instagram post. In the caption, he mentioned his new WWE role, that of a 'general' and also a 'leader'.

This is possibly a reference to the fact that he's one of the senior members of the locker room right now who has earned the respect of his peers. Rollins also called 2018 the best year of his professional wrestling career.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins has had a pretty fantastic 2018. He is arguably the top babyface on RAW, after Roman Reigns' departure and Braun Strowman's recent elbow injury.

Through this year, he's had many impressive performances with top superstars like Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor and others. He also had a pretty fantastic run with The Shield. Currently, he's at odds with his former Shield brother, Dean Ambrose.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins talks about the doubts he had at the start of the year:

At the start of 2018, there wasn’t a lot of buzz around me and some people were wondering (including me) if maybe my best years were behind me.

But then he talks about finding a sense of purpose and flourishing in his current roles:

I hit a stride so smooth that my confidence shot through the stratosphere. I began to flourish in the roles of general and leader. I was able to travel the world, make new friends, share the ring with some of the most talented humans on the planet, and learn a little about a lot I didn’t know before.

What's next?

It has been rumoured that Seth Rollins will tackle The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania. Could he become the next Universal Champion soon? Only time will tell.

Do you see Rollins as a future Universal Champion? Let us know in the comments below.

