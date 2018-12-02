WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals his thoughts on his match with Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rollins collided at Survivor Series

What's the story?

Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura collided back at Survivor Series in what was considered to be a fantasy match, but even though the WWE Universe shared their thoughts on the match online, Seth Rollins has finally opened up about his feelings on stepping in the ring with The Artist.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series as Monday Night Raw ran riot and were able to defeat SmackDown in what has been seen as a clean sweep. Nakamura had achieved a lot of accolades in the wrestling business before he was able to sign to WWE much like Seth Rollins who was a former Ring of Honor Champion.

Seth Rollins has had quite the career in WWE and both he and Nakamura are former NXT Champions, so many fans saw this as a collision that needed to happen since it was their first time in the ring together since The Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

2018 has definitely been the year of Seth Rollins and throughout that time he has lasted more than an hour in a gauntlet match, won another Championship at WrestleMania and defeated The Artist in a Champion vs Champion match but it was the latter that he decided to discuss when he recently appeared on the Greg Atoms Show on 1130-KWKH.

"Yes, we had mingled a little bit in the Royal Rumble last year, but first time in a single match for sure. For me, you know I can't speak for him, but for me a lot of respect, he's someone who I've admired from afar. To be able to get into the ring with him, test myself against him, really get to find out how good I am. It's a treat, he was an excellent opponent and I was glad that we got that first out of the way successfully," he said via WrestlingInc.

What's next?

Seth Rollins defends his Intercontinental Championship at TLC in less than two weeks time in a hotly anticipated match with Dean Ambrose but hopefully, Rollins will be able to face Nakamura once again in the future.

Did you enjoy the match between Rollins and Nakamura last month? Have your say in the comments section below...