WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals how fans chants affected his match with Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules

25 Jul 2018

Seth Rollins comments on the crowd in Pittsburgh last weekend

What's the story?

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler collided in an Ironman match at Extreme Rules earlier this month and the WWE Universe decided to count down like it was The Royal Rumble throughout the match and it definitely affected both Rollins and Ziggler throughout.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins main evented Extreme Rules alongside Dolph Ziggler in a 30-minute Ironman match where Ziggler was able to successfully defend his Championship thanks to inference from Drew McIntyre.

10..9..8..7..6..5..4..3..2..1.. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 16, 2018

WWE was forced to take the clock off the big screen part way through the match because the WWE Universe were counting down like they were waiting for participants to enter The Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler were obviously affected by the WWE Universe making noises throughout the match and even tweeted a countdown clock following the event and recently appeared on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory Podcast where he was able to talk about the effect that the crowd actually had on the match. (transcript via eWrestlingnews)

"I know it really messed with Dolph. He was super out of synch from how he normally is. I was okay. I just let them do their thing. I knew we had 30 minutes and by the end of it, I knew they’d be invested in what we were doing and I think they were. It was okay, it was a weird one though. Sometimes I don’t understand the, “I’m gonna be here bored, you’ve been sitting there for 5 hours, just trying to find anything to keep yourself entertained”, but I never understood the concept of coming to the show and doing anything other than watching the show. I don’t know, I can’t imagine it, but whatever. It is what it is. They pay the money, they can do what they want.”

It was a deeply personal interview where Rollins was even able to reveal for the first time that he had never actually met his biological father and the impact that had on his career.

"My mom’s been married 3 times. I never met my biological father, which I don’t know if I ever even said that in an interview before, but yeah, I don’t know my biological father. I never met him. My mom was living in Chicago when she got pregnant with me and she ended up moving back home. She met and married the person that I call my Dad when I was 2. He has a son who’s my brother and basically been my best friend my whole life.”

What's next?

Seth Rollins has already announced that he will challenge Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam one more time for the Intercontinental Championship after The Kingslayer defeated pinned The Showoff in Tag Team action last night on Raw.

