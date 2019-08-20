WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals next challenger for the Universal Championship; RAW tag team title match confirmed for tonight

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 620 // 20 Aug 2019, 07:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Braun Strowman faced AJ Styles in a match for the United States Championship. However, before the match could even get properly underway, Gallows and Anderson decided that the time had come to put a stop to proceedings. They attacked Strowman, resulting in the match ending via Disqualification.

While this meant that Strowman had the win to his name, it also meant that he was not getting the United States Championship. As Gallows and Anderson continued the assault, Seth Rollins made his way to the ring for the save.

Following this segment, Seth Rollins made two very significant statements:

He felt that Braun Strowman was the next rightful challenger for the Universal Championship -- an opportunity he was prepared to offer him. He wanted to team up with Braun Strowman in a tag team match for the RAW Tag Team Titles against Anderson and Gallows.

Seth Rollins addresses Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins talked to Braun Strowman after he made the save for the 'Monster Among Men'. He was successful in making sure that The OC had to back off from their assault on Strowman.

As they were walking backstage, Seth Rollins revealed that he wanted to face Braun Strowman in a Universal title match. However, that would have to wait till later as he wanted the two of them to settle the score against The OC.

He proposed the two of them face Gallows and Anderson for the RAW Tag Team Championships later in the night.

Advertisement

Why are Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman facing The OC?

Seth Rollins found himself in trouble last week when The OC used their numbers game to attack him. Ricochet tried to make the save, but he was unsuccessful.

Instead, it was the Monster Among Men that made the save on WWE RAW.

Seth Rollins returned the favor this week on RAW, and now it appears the two of them are teaming up to face The OC to put the feud to rest once and for all.

ALSO READ: 5 REASONS WHY VINCE MCMAHON WILL HAVE A FULL WWE DRAFT IN 2019