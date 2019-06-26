WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals what he thinks of Vince McMahon's creative ideas

Seth Rollins is the current Universal champion

What's the story?

Speaking in an interview with the SI Media podcast, Seth Rollins defended Vince McMahon and revealed that he learns a lot from the WWE chairman’s creative ideas.

In case you didn't know…

With AEW emerging as an alternative option to WWE, fans have been very vocal in recent months about the way in which Vince McMahon and WWE’s creative team tell their storylines.

One of the biggest talking points recently has been the introduction of the ‘Wild Card Rule’, which essentially ended the brand split when it became apparent that as many as eight Raw and SmackDown Live Superstars can appear on the opposing show on a week-to-week basis.

There was also a lot of criticism ahead of the WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view on June 23, with many fans complaining that the nine-match card was not strong enough.

Comments about WWE’s creative process have also been made by former Superstars, notably Jon Moxley, who has mentioned in multiple interviews that he was unhappy with the way that he was asked to portray his Dean Ambrose character.

The heart of the matter

After criticizing Jon Moxley for making derogatory remarks about WWE, Seth Rollins gave an interesting insight into his mindset when it comes to listening to Vince McMahon’s ideas.

The Universal champion said:

“Do I do things that I don't always want to do? Yes, but you know what, sometimes that stuff works because I can't see things perfectly every single time. I don't have the perspective that other people around me have. Vince McMahon has been doing this twenty years longer than I've been alive, so he's got some ideas and he knows things that I just don't know that I have to learn.”

What's next?

After receiving help from Becky Lynch to retain his Universal Championship against Baron Corbin at WWE Stomping Grounds, Seth Rollins will team up with his girlfriend to face Corbin and Lacey Evans in a ‘Winners Take All’ tag team match for the Universal Championship and Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Extreme Rules on July 14.