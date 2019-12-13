WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals whether he has real-life heat with Jon Moxley after joining AEW

Jon Moxley was associated with Seth Rollins throughout his time in WWE

Seth Rollins criticised Jon Moxley earlier in 2019 after his former Shield colleague made various derogatory remarks about his time in WWE during an appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast.

The two-time Universal Champion told the SI Media podcast that Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) could not “handle the rigours of the WWE schedule”, which prompted speculation that there had been a real-life fallout between the former on-screen allies.

However, speaking alongside Becky Lynch at a Gorilla Position live show in the UK, Rollins set the record straight by insisting that he does not have any heat with Moxley.

"There was never any beef with him or him leaving at all, at no point. I think some of the comments I made after that were misconstrued. I never had a problem with him leaving or anything like that.” [H/T Cageside Seats]

When did Seth Rollins last speak to Jon Moxley?

Seth Rollins also mentioned that he felt some of Jon Moxley’s comments about WWE to Chris Jericho were “a little unnecessary”, but he fully understood why his fellow Shield member decided to leave the company and ultimately sign with AEW and NJPW.

He added that he recently sent a message to Moxley to wish him well on his birthday.

“Absolutely not [reports of legitimate heat]. I sent him a text on his birthday [December 7], which was a few days ago, and wished him well. I hope that he’s good. He seems to be doing great at AEW and New Japan, so I wish nothing but the best for him and his lovely wife.”