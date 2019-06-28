WWE News: Seth Rollins sends a warning to Paul Heyman following his promotion

Seth Rollins is prepared for Paul Heyman on Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

It was announced that Paul Heyman had been appointed the Executive Director of Monday Night Raw yesterday but he will continue to work as Brock Lesnar's advocate, which means that he will favor The Beast on WWE's flagship show, something that Seth Rollins recently addressed on Twitter.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman have been at odds over the past few months since Rollins defeated Lesnar to win the Universal Championship at WrestleMania back in April and has since become the target of The Beast since he won the Money in the Bank contract back in May.

Rollins and Heyman have had a number of issues whilst Lesnar hasn't been on Raw and back at Super ShowDown, it was Heyman tripping over the rope that ruined Lesnar's cash in and allowed Rollins to hand him a beatdown.

The heart of the matter

The appointment of Paul Heyman as the head of Monday Night Raw in storyline will affect Seth Rollins the most given the issues that they have had in the past, but the WWE Universe doesn't have to wait till Monday to find out how Rollins feels about this change since he recently send Heyman a warning on Social Media.

A) it’s not fair. B) I won’t be requesting any such switch. C) Heyman is well aware of what happens if you try and cross me. And if he isn’t, all he has to do is consult his client. Because that guy knows first hand what it’s like to take a beating from me. https://t.co/OjVL4qGlYY — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 28, 2019

What's next?

Seth Rollins has moved on without Brock Lesnar and at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view he will defend his Universal Championship in a "Winners Take All" Tag Team match alongside Becky Lynch against Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin. If Rollins is able to come out on top ahead of SummerSlam then The Beast could make his WWE return to tease another cash-in attempt.

Do you think Paul Heyman will use his new newfound against Seth Rollins?