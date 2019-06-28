×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Seth Rollins sends a warning to Paul Heyman following his promotion 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
184   //    28 Jun 2019, 20:39 IST

Seth Rollins is prepared for Paul Heyman on Monday Night Raw
Seth Rollins is prepared for Paul Heyman on Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

It was announced that Paul Heyman had been appointed the Executive Director of Monday Night Raw yesterday but he will continue to work as Brock Lesnar's advocate, which means that he will favor The Beast on WWE's flagship show, something that Seth Rollins recently addressed on Twitter.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman have been at odds over the past few months since Rollins defeated Lesnar to win the Universal Championship at WrestleMania back in April and has since become the target of The Beast since he won the Money in the Bank contract back in May.

Rollins and Heyman have had a number of issues whilst Lesnar hasn't been on Raw and back at Super ShowDown, it was Heyman tripping over the rope that ruined Lesnar's cash in and allowed Rollins to hand him a beatdown.

The heart of the matter

The appointment of Paul Heyman as the head of Monday Night Raw in storyline will affect Seth Rollins the most given the issues that they have had in the past, but the WWE Universe doesn't have to wait till Monday to find out how Rollins feels about this change since he recently send Heyman a warning on Social Media.

What's next?

Seth Rollins has moved on without Brock Lesnar and at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view he will defend his Universal Championship in a "Winners Take All" Tag Team match alongside Becky Lynch against Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin. If Rollins is able to come out on top ahead of SummerSlam then The Beast could make his WWE return to tease another cash-in attempt.

Do you think Paul Heyman will use his new newfound against Seth Rollins? Have your say in the comments section below...

Tags:
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Paul Heyman
Advertisement
WWE News: Paul Heyman sends warning to Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, and Dolph Ziggler
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins, EC3 & more react to WWE's major creative shake-up
RELATED STORY
5 times Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff clashed in WWE
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Paul Heyman should debut Lars Sullivan as his new monster after WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins assaulted by surprise Superstar
RELATED STORY
WWE History: When the Undertaker was a Paul Heyman guy
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Will Ospreay responds to Seth Rollins
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could be the face of Paul Heyman's Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paul Heyman teases a major spoiler for the RAW after WrestleMania 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Drew McIntyre sends a chilling message to Seth Rollins for RAW
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us