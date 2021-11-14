"I’ll gladly whoop that a*s one more time" - Seth Rollins sends a message to retired WWE Superstar

Seth Rollins has sent out a message to retired WWE Superstar and current commentator Corey Graves.

A former NXT Tag Team Champion, Corey Graves was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2014 due to concussion issues. He recently tweeted that he wants to wrestle again, teasing an in-ring return.

"I kinda wanna wrestle again," tweeted Corey Graves.

Replying to the same, Seth Rollins claimed that he would gladly defeat him one more time. Rollins and Corey Graves have faced each other on multiple occasions during their time together in NXT between 2012-13.

"I’ll gladly whoop that a*s one more time. #filthparade," replied Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins will soon face WWE Champion Big E for his title

Seth Rollins was in a heated rivalry with Edge for the last few months. Their feud came to an end at the Crown Jewel event on October 21, where the WWE Hall of Famer defeated Rollins in a brutal Hell in a Cell match.

At the recently concluded WWE Draft, both superstars got moved to Monday Night RAW from SmackDown. A few weeks ago on the red brand, Rollins defeated Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and Rey Mysterio in a fatal four-way ladder match to become the new No. 1 contender for Big E's WWE Championship. During a recent interview with The Mirror, Big E had huge praise for Rollins.

“I think he is an incredible talent, he might be the best of our generation. But I feel like this is my time, I know how much holding this championship means to me, how many doors it has opened for me, and I don’t plan on letting go of that anytime soon," said Big E.

WWE has yet to officially announce when the title match between Big E and Seth Rollins will take place. At the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view, Big E will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is part of Team RAW in the 5-on-5 traditional Survivor Series elimination match against Team SmackDown.

