WWE News: Seth Rollins talks him and Becky Lynch going their separate ways

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
584   //    21 Jul 2019, 08:34 IST


Rollins and Lynch
Rollins and Lynch

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Seth Rollins recently sat down with Newsweek and opened up on a bunch of topics.

Rollins talked about him and Becky Lynch going their separate ways after Extreme Rules.


In case you didn't know...


It has been a long while since Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins made their relationship public. Ever since then, WWE had been actively publicizing the relationship on social media, which led to the two Superstars getting involved in a storyline on Raw. Rollins and Lynch faced Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at Extreme Rules for the Universal and Raw Women's title, in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Although Rollins and Becky won the contest, things didn't end well for the Universal champion, as Brock Lesnar made his way to the ring and successfully cashed in his Money In the Bank briefcase on an exhausted Rollins.

Also read: 5-time WWE Champion turns down Raw Reunion invite


The heart of the matter

After the PPV, Lynch, and Rollins both seem to be going their separate ways. While Becky is now feuding with Natalya, Rollins is on a quest to reclaim his Universal title belt. On being asked about this, Rollins said that the couple didn't decide one day to bring in their off-screen relationship on TV and have matches together and that it was circumstantial.

The stories aligned only because of Baron Corbin aligned them. It was circumstantial. It wasn't like Becky and I thought "hey, we're dating now, let's be on TV together and have matches together." So now we're back being supportive boyfriend and girlfriend for each other. I'm looking forward to her match with Natalya at SummerSlam and hopefully she's looking forward to me beating Brock Lesnar and winning back the Universal title.

What's next?

Lynch will defend her Raw Women's title against Natalya at SummerSlam, while Rollins now has an opportunity to slay The Beast once again and win back the Universal title.

Will Rollins manage to defeat Lesnar again?

Tags:
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Becky Lynch
