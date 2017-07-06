WWE News: Seth Rollins teases a huge potential WrestleMania match

Could we see The Kingslayer go one-on-one with The Great One?

by Harald Math News 06 Jul 2017, 13:06 IST

Is Rollins in line for a major match at WrestleMania 34?

What’s the story?

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and current RAW Superstar has caused something of a storm in the professional wrestling Twitterverse. A fan asked The Kingslayer about a potential match against Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Rather than ignoring the question, Rollins decided to stoke the fires somewhat.

I mean Mania is only like 8 months away... https://t.co/JMQIJaAbXH — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 5, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Seth Rollins is one of the most successful performers in modern day WWE. The Kingslayer was the first ever NXT Champion but made his name in WWE as part of the group called The Shield.

It was Rollins who was responsible for the end of that group, and the former ROH World Champion has since won two WWE Championships, one United States Championship and the Money in the Bank briefcase. Rollins memorably cashed that briefcase in at the end of WrestleMania 31 – could a bigger WrestleMania moment be just around the corner?

The heart of the matter

One of Rollins’ Twitter followers posted a mock-hype graphic for a potential match between Seth Rollins and The Rock, ostensibly for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. The fan (Twitter user @akaGhastly) remarked that Rollins vs. Rock 'will forever be a match that I want to see', but the fan surely did not expect Rollins to respond in the manner he did.

Rollins replied directly to the Tweet, simply saying that WrestleMania is just eight months away. The current RAW Superstar followed this up with a series of curious ‘thinking’ emojis, leading some fans to believe that Seth Rollins vs. The Rock may well happen at WrestleMania 34. In truth it is unlikely but never say never.

What’s next?

As Rollins mentioned, WrestleMania 34 is just eight months away. Barring injury Rollins will almost certainly be involved in a major match on the card, but it is extremely unlikely that the man he faces will be The Rock. Dwayne Johnson is now one of the most sought-after celebrities on the planet, and whilst he does frequently return to WWE, it is generally only for short cameos.

In short, don’t expect this program to be a marquee match next year in New Orleans.

Author’s take

I may well be in the minority, but I have no desire to see The Rock wrestling again. While his cameo appearances are often entertaining, it is almost certainly better for WWE as a whole if Rollins is treated as the star. Someone should get a rub by facing Rollins at Mania, not the other way around. The match itself would be fine, but Rollins is better served facing currently relevant talent.

