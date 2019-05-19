WWE News: Seth Rollins tells popular actor to leave Becky Lynch alone

Rollins and Lynch

What's the story?

Becky Lynch recently shared a throwback photo with popular actor Bryan Cranston on her Twitter handle.

Seth Rollins chimed in on the tweet, playfully telling Cranston to back off.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch is all set to defend her Women's Titles tonight at the Money In The Bank PPV. She won the titles at WrestleMania 35 by pinning Ronda Rousey, and is now being dubbed as "Becky 2 Belts".

Last week, Becky confirmed her relationship with Seth on social media during her Twitter war with Beth Phoenix and Edge. Seth proceeded to post a picture of the pair, which was later reposted by the WWE on its Instagram handle and has since become their most liked photo on the social media platform.

The heart of the matter

After her recent Twitter exchange with Lacey Evans, Becky was brutally insulted by the injured Nia Jax for dragging her name into the mix. Contrary to what Becky usually does, she let this one pass by and didn't get back at Nia. Instead, she posted a throwback picture of the time when Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston sat on her lap at a Broadway play.

The picture shows Becky, her dad, and Cranston sharing a light moment. Seth Rollins was quick to share his thoughts on the tweet. He jokingly told Cranston to back off, addressing him by his name from the critically acclaimed TV show, Breaking Bad.

Back off WALTER — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 18, 2019

What's next?

Becky and Seth are already being called by many as the WWE's new power couple and both superstars are set to defend their respective titles at Money in the Bank. While Becky will face off against Charlotte and Lacey Evans in separate matches, Rollins will go toe-to-toe with AJ Styles.

Will Becky and Seth both manage to retain their titles? Sound off in the comments below!