WWE News: Seth Rollins to appear in new movie featuring top Hollywood stars

The Architect is going to Hollywood.

Seth Rollins is no stranger to Hollywood

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will star in a new movie that’s set to release on the 4th of August.

The WWE Studios movie titled ‘Armed Response’ will reportedly feature popular Hollywood star Wesley Snipes of ‘Blade’ fame, American writer and actress Anne Heche as well as Dave Annable.



Seth Rollins, whose real name is Colby Lopez, is no stranger to the big screen, having starred in Sharknado: The 4th Awakens as well as several other projects on TV and the internet as well.

The 31-year-old is widely regarded as one of the WWE’s top young stars and is presently one of the Raw brand’s top performers.



Seth Rollins stars in ‘Armed Response’ that is set to release this Friday, August 4th. The movie features multiple established Hollywood stars. Here is the official synopsis of Armed Response:

“A team of highly trained operatives find themselves trapped inside an isolated military compound after its AI is suddenly shut down. The crew begins to experience strange and horrific phenomena as they attempt to uncover what killed the previous team.”



Armed Response is set for an August 4th release and is a movie that belongs to the action-horror genre.

Apart from his aforementioned movie releasing this week, Seth Rollins is now likely to go on a Tag Team run alongside former Shield brother Dean Ambrose in the weeks to come on Monday Night Raw.



Seth Rollins has proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is the future of the WWE. He made the cover of WWE 2K18 at such a young age and the world is his oyster.

