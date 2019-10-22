WWE News: Seth Rollins to face The Fiend inside a Steel Cage in Glasgow

The match has been set!

WWE have today confirmed that the Steel Cage Match announced for Glasgow will be a Universal Championship Match between Seth Rollins and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

The Glasgow date on the short UK run sees WWE return to the SSE Hydro - a venue which housed RAW and SmackDown Live two years ago. The Steel Cage Match makes its only appearance in the UK when WWE heads to Scotland on Monday, November 11th. Rollins and Wyatt are also set to clash at WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE UK today released the following advertisement for the Universal Championship Match.

What else can we expect in Glasgow?

The addition of Bray Wyatt to the event is definitely an exciting one, but other names joining The Fiend and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins in Glasgow are: WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, United States Champion AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Cesaro, Samoa Joe, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Lacey Evans, Naomi, and many more.

One standout Superstar set to make somewhat of a homecoming is 'The Scottish Psychopath' Drew McIntyre. The Ayr-born Superstar competed in Glasgow many times for Insane Championship Wrestling - a promotion where he is a Hall of Famer.

WWE Live in the UK

WWE Live comes to the UK for a handful of shows in November, with RAW and SmackDown both emanating from the Manchester Arena in a double header. RAW will be recorded on the same evening SmackDown is broadcast on November 8th.

The tour rolls into Brighton on November 7th, before hitting Leeds and Minehead in two separate shows on November 9th, Aberdeen on November 10th, and Glasgow on November 11th.

Tickets for WWE Live in Glasgow are available here.

