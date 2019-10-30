WWE News: Seth Rollins willing to do "whatever it takes" to defeat The Fiend

Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defeated Erick Rowan in a Falls Count Anywhere match on the recent episode of RAW. Following his battle with the Big Red, Rollins was interviewed backstage where he discussed his upcoming title match at Crown Jewel and how he's looking to conclude the saga of The Fiend for once and for all.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take at Crown Jewel to put him away, but I’m going to do whatever it takes to survive and prevail cause it’s kind of what I do. Tonight was a test, I got through it and I feel fully prepared going into Crown Jewel.”

What happened after RAW?

Bray Wyatt didn't show up on this week's RAW but as the show went off air, Seth Rollins once again became the target of The Fiend. He then defended the WWE Universal Championship against him in a Steel Cage match. Rollins escaped the cage and won the match in nearly five minutes but The Fiend laid him out with the Mandible Claw to end the dark main event.

It was just like their previous encounters, where Rollins got to put out Wyatt momentarily but in the end, it was The Fiend who came up with the last laugh.

Seth Rollins vs The Fiend so far

Since Clash of Champions, The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins have been entangled in a feud for the WWE Universal Championship. Although The Architect escaped with his title at Hell in a Cell, their match at Crown Jewel will be a Falls Count Anywhere match that can't be stopped for any reason until there is a winner.

Rollins, or anyone for that matter, doesn't seem to know how The Fiend can be stopped. The WWE Universal Champion used the sledgehammer on him, hit him with multiple Stomps, even burned down the Firefly Fun House but none of it worked.

Will Rollins find out a new way to overcome The Fiend? We will get our answers at Thursday's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

In the meantime, you can check out the seven-time Emmy winner Scott Stanford discuss The Fiend and the Crown Jewel event with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Gary Cassidy in the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions.

