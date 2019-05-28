WWE News: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin at WWE Super ShowDown

Simon Cotton FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 207 // 28 May 2019, 08:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Beast Slayer vs. The Lone Wolf

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin will face Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship next week at the Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Corbin defeated The Miz, Bobby Lashley, and Braun Strowman to earn his first world championship match since fall 2018.

AJ Styles was originally advertised to compete in tonight's Fatal Four-Way Elimination match, but was replaced by Corbin due to an injury.

The fatal four-way took place heading into the third hour of Raw, but many fans were confused due to the fact that Lashley and Strowman never seemed to be formally eliminated from the match or announced as eliminated.

Despite the confusion, Corbin would pin The Miz to earn his second shot at the Universal Championship since September 2018, when The Lone Wolf lost to Roman Reigns despite booking himself in a No Disqualification match mid-way through their encounter.

Corbin made his main roster debut in 2016 but has rarely contended for the WWE's world titles. His first unsuccessful attempt at winning the world title was for the WWE World Championship on the December 27, 2016 episode of SmackDown Live.

The former United States Champion would only receive more opportunities at the WWE World Championship including cashing in the Money in the Bank contract and failing to win the title from Jinder Mahal.

Brock Lesnar was expected to face Rollins for the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown, but The Beast Incarnate has not declared who he'll cash-in his Money in the Bank contract against.

Rollins and Corbin had their first singles match together in December 2018 when the two faced off in a TLC match for the Intercontinental Championship and the Universal Champion hasn't lost to Corbin since they began wrestling each other.

Their match at Super ShowDown isn't one of the more anticipated matches, so it'll be interesting to see how the crowd reacts to this bout if it remains as advertised.