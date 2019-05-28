×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin at WWE Super ShowDown

Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
News
207   //    28 May 2019, 08:34 IST

The Beast Slayer vs. The Lone Wolf
The Beast Slayer vs. The Lone Wolf

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin will face Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship next week at the Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Corbin defeated The Miz, Bobby Lashley, and Braun Strowman to earn his first world championship match since fall 2018.

AJ Styles was originally advertised to compete in tonight's Fatal Four-Way Elimination match, but was replaced by Corbin due to an injury.

The fatal four-way took place heading into the third hour of Raw, but many fans were confused due to the fact that Lashley and Strowman never seemed to be formally eliminated from the match or announced as eliminated.

Despite the confusion, Corbin would pin The Miz to earn his second shot at the Universal Championship since September 2018, when The Lone Wolf lost to Roman Reigns despite booking himself in a No Disqualification match mid-way through their encounter.

Corbin made his main roster debut in 2016 but has rarely contended for the WWE's world titles. His first unsuccessful attempt at winning the world title was for the WWE World Championship on the December 27, 2016 episode of SmackDown Live.

The former United States Champion would only receive more opportunities at the WWE World Championship including cashing in the Money in the Bank contract and failing to win the title from Jinder Mahal.

Brock Lesnar was expected to face Rollins for the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown, but The Beast Incarnate has not declared who he'll cash-in his Money in the Bank contract against.

Rollins and Corbin had their first singles match together in December 2018 when the two faced off in a TLC match for the Intercontinental Championship and the Universal Champion hasn't lost to Corbin since they began wrestling each other.

Their match at Super ShowDown isn't one of the more anticipated matches, so it'll be interesting to see how the crowd reacts to this bout if it remains as advertised.

Tags:
WWE Super Showdown Seth Rollins Baron Corbin WWE Universal Championship
Advertisement
5 reasons why Brock Lesnar is reportedly facing Seth Rollins at Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
5 Potential candidates that could win the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia 
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown: 5 Superstars who could win the 50-man Battle Royal
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns to face WWE legend for the first time ever at Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown: Full match-card predictions 
RELATED STORY
4 huge predictions for Super ShowDown 2019
RELATED STORY
3 huge matches WWE could be planning to add to the Super ShowDown match card
RELATED STORY
3 Possible reasons why Goldberg is facing Undertaker at Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns' match for WWE Super ShowDown revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown : 3 reasons why Shane McMahon should defeat Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us