WWE News: Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt announced for Great Balls of Fire

Could this match have implications for the SummerSlam?

Which Superstar will emerge the victor?

What’s the story?

Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt was made official for the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in two weeks, on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw.

"July 9th will be the date of your reclamation... give in to your TRUE SELF or you will BURN!" @WWEBrayWyatt warns @WWERollins... #RAW pic.twitter.com/TiGJb64iOq — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Wyatt was originally teasing a feud with Finn Bálor when he was drafted to Monday Night Raw but would turn his attention to Rollins following the Extreme Rules pay-per-view and the revelation that the Architect would be on the cover of WWE 2K18.

Both men have wrestled each other in tag team and other multi-man matches, but their match at Great Balls of Fire will be their first singles pay-per-view encounter. Their first match took place back in May heading into their Fatal 5-Way match at Extreme Rules.

The heart of the matter

Wyatt and Rollins have primarily crossed paths in their encounters as members of The Shield and The Wyatt Family, but this will be the first time both men have fought on pay-per-view without their stables behind them.

Wyatt’s storyline seems to be focusing on Rollins’ past transgressions as a member of The Authority and everything that happened in 2015, while Rollins isn’t buying into Wyatt’s claim of being a God.

What’s next?

It is not known how long Rollins and Wyatt will feud, but it could continue and be built up for SummerSlam.

Despite Bálor being the opponent originally scheduled for Wyatt, no plans for Rollins have been announced, which could lead to WWE extending the program until they have a better feud lined up for The Kingslayer.

Author’s take

Wyatt and Rollins have participated in great matches before and this match could have that same potential. Wyatt has had some memorable matches over the years and Seth Rollins is one of the best wrestlers the Raw brand has to offer.

Hopefully, these two can deliver a good match.

