WWE News: Seth Rollins wants one more shot at Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins holds up the Universal Championship after taking down Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown.

What's the story

Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar have had a very volatile, heated rivalry over the WWE Universal Championship since Rollins defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 for the title.

Now that Lesnar has possession of the Money in the Bank briefcase and has taken advantage of it on Rollins several times, The Beastslayer is ready and willing to face Lesnar one more time!

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins wrestled Baron Corbin this past Friday at Super ShowDown and had successfully defended his championship.

After the match, an angry Baron Corbin assaulted Rollins and left him laying with the End of Days. Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman made their way down to ringside, as it appeared to the WWE Universe that The Beast Incarnate was about to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

However, the WWE Universal Champion had other plans. Armed with a steel chair, Rollins unleashed on Lesnar and left him laying with multiple chair shots, before finishing him off with a Curb Stomp.

The heart of the matter

Following his successful Universal Title defense against Baron Corbin and after having laid out Brock Lesnar, Rollins had an exclusive interview with WWE.com to talk about the fallout from Super ShowDown. In the interview, he expressed his desire to have one more shot at Brock Lesnar in the very near future.

What's next

Seth Rollins is currently one of the top draws in Monday Night RAW and will likely have plenty more to say to Brock Lesnar. Question is, how will "The Beast" respond? Can we expect to see another cash-in attempt by Lesnar?

