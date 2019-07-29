×
WWE News: Several WWE, AEW and NJPW stars feature in new Junior music video

Gary Cassidy
OFFICIAL
News
146   //    29 Jul 2019, 20:24 IST

Rhea Ripley and Jimmy Havoc are among the big names featured!
Rhea Ripley and Jimmy Havoc are among the big names featured!

What's the story?

Junior, the band starring NXT UK's Mark Andrews, have just released their latest single - and the video stars several big names from across the world of professional wrestling.

Pay Your Dues stars no less than 12 professional wrestlers all singing along to the single that's all about life as a wrestler.

In case you didn't know...

If you're not up on your pop-punk music, you might only know Mark Andrews as the Welsh high-flyer from NXT UK, but Mandrews is actually also the bassist and co-lead vocalist of Junior.

Previously, Matt Hardy and Tegan Nox have appeared in music videos of Junior, whose debut album Beautiful Life is due out August 2nd. The band have released three EPs to date.

The heart of the matter

Junior have released new single Pay Your Dues in support of upcoming album Beautiful Life. While wrestling fans may already have a vested interest in the band due to Mark Andrews being a part of it, Pay Your Dues is cameo heaven - with starts from across WWE, NJPW and AEW being involved.

Ruby Riott, Adam Cole, Drake Maverick, Mustafa Ali, Kassius Ohno, Rhea Ripley, referee Drake Wuertz, Will Ospreay, Elijah, Jimmy Havoc, Ricky Shane Page, TJP and Marty Scurll all have a part to play in the wrestling anthem which details what every one of them have gone through as part of dedication to their career.


What's next?

Beautiful Life, the debut album by Junior, is released August 2nd. The band will also tour the UK.

Will you be watching AEW weekly? Would you like to see Shawn Spears pushed in AEW? Let us know in the comments section.

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Mustafa Ali Will Ospreay
