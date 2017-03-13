WWE News: Shane Douglas rips into Vince McMahon

ECW pioneer Shane Douglas had some harsh words for Vince McMahon, Dixie Carter, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan and a few other big names.

Shane Douglas is one of ECW’s true legends. (* Credits- WWE.com)



What’s The Story?

At a recent indie wrestling show, ECW pioneer Shane Douglas had some choice words for some of pro- wrestling's biggest names. On March 11th at AdenaMania 2, an event promoted by fellow pro-wrestling veteran Bobby Fulton, Douglas went on a rant against pro-wrestling promoters namely Vince McMahon and Dixie Carter; as well as legendary performers such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

Shane Douglas (real name- Troy Allan Martin) is one of the true pioneers of ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling) and is widely regarded as one of the key personalities involved in bringing the ‘Extremism’ factor into the ECW organisation that would separate it from most other pro-wrestling promotions at the time. Despite having worked with the WWE (then known as WWF) and TNA in the past, Douglas has had a strained relationship with the two big-name companies ever since his last appearance at TNA’s 2009 Slammiversary event.

The Heart Of The Matter:

Here are a few excerpts from ‘The Franchise’s’ impromptu rant as transcribed by 411Mania,

“While Vince McMahon was creating] cartoonland, the type of stuff the little kiddies here in the audience here like, we started a company called ECW. I told Vince where he could shove it, and told bimbos like Dixie Carter how she was screwing it up. For those of you who weren’t a part of the era of ECW, understand, you’re looking at the guy that made ECW what ECW was. So, simply put: I’m as close to royalty in this sport as it comes. You can go shove your Ric Flairs. Whoops, I mean D**k Flairs. You can pound your Hulk Hogans. Your Bret Harts can lace my boots. Your Shawn Michaels can lose his smile, and he’s so afraid of me, he comes out and hands me his belt. Spineless!”

Douglas accused McMahon of turning WWE into ‘Cartoonland’ and didn’t show much love to TNA either, referring to the company’s authority figure Dixie Carter as a bimbo. Yikes! Here is the video of his rant:

What’s crazier is that he didn’t even spare the uber-cool Shawn Michaels in his rant, going as far as calling HBK ‘spineless’.

What’s Next?

As of now, Douglas is still involved in several professional wrestling shows on the regional circuit, performing in a few and working backstage technicalities in some others.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

While Douglas might appear as nothing more than a disgruntled ex-employee to most casual observers, he does make a few good points namely his jabs at the WWE’s PG-oriented content, especially given the fact that we all loved the Attitude era and it’s PG-13 content. Nevertheless, his trash-talk directed towards fellow performers and pro-wrestling vets such as Hogan, Flair, Hart and Michaels seemed to be a work to get the crowd riled up at the event.

Here’s wishing the ECW legend the best of luck in his future endeavours.

send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com