WWE News: Shawn Michaels gets revenge on the Showoff

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 330 // 06 Aug 2019, 09:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Heartbreak Kid finally laid out Dolph Ziggler with a patented Sweet Chin Music

What's the story?

Dolph Ziggler's blatant disrespect to the stars of the past has been pretty disgusting, to say the least. Tonight though, he found himself on the receiving end of some sweet, sweet revenge, courtesy of the Showstopper.

In case you didn't know...

Over the past month, Dolph Ziggler has set his sights on Shawn Michaels, attempting to prove that he's the better man. The Miz ended up getting involved soon after and found himself in a match with his long-time rival at SummerSlam.

Tonight, however, Ziggler was left flabbergasted when it was revealed he wouldn't be taking on the A-Lister. He ended up signing the contract for their match without reading it first, overlooking a pretty important detail. The Miz and Shawn Michaels teased Ziggler before it was revealed that Goldberg would be his challenger at the PPV this Sunday.

The heart of the matter

Dolph Ziggler got the surprise of a lifetime when it was revealed that he'd be facing Goldberg at SummerSlam. As he backed up the ramp, talking trash to the WWE Hall of Famer, the Heartbreak Kid took aim. When the Showoff turned around, he was met by Shawn Michaels and a devastating Sweet Chin Music.

Wait for it... waaaaaait for it... pic.twitter.com/Fw8ivUduJg — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) August 6, 2019

Ziggler ended the night with The Miz getting one over on him and two legends ruining his main event moment. Not a good night for the former World Champion.

What's next?

As stated earlier, Ziggler won't be facing The Miz at SummerSlam after all. Instead, he'll have to go toe-to-toe with Goldberg. With the explosive Superstar coming into the match with something to prove, it looks like Ziggler is going to have a rough time at the Greatest Party of the Summer. One has to wonder if Michaels or The Miz will be ringside for the beatdown that will surely ensue.