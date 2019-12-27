×
WWE News: Sheamus is launching a new business

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
Published Dec 27, 2019
Dec 27, 2019 IST

Sheamus
Sheamus

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar and four-time World Champion Sheamus is all set to launch his own apparel company. Sheamus has been posting a bunch of promotional videos on his official Twitter handle lately, teasing that his "Brave Change Gymnasium" is about to launch in the near future. As of now, Sheamus hasn't provided information on the launch date of his brand. It should be noted that Sheamus has used the "Brave Change Gym" name in the past.

Check out the promotional posts Sheamus has recently made on his Twitter handle.

Soon after WrestleMania 35, Sheamus competed in a 6-man tag team match alongside Cesaro and Drew McIntyre, against The New Day, on SmackDown Live. He suffered a concussion during the match which put him on the sidelines for months on end. Cesaro was soon drafted to Monday Night RAW during the 2019 Superstar Shakeup, and he later stated in an interview that "The Bar" was history.

Back in September, it was reported that Sheamus was ready to return to the squared circle. The November 29 episode of SmackDown Live saw Sheamus appearing in a vignette, rocking his old hairstyle, and announcing that he will be returning soon.

WWE SmackDown Sheamus
