WWE News: Sheamus receives medical attention after the Iron Man Match at WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017

Success came at a price for Sheamus at WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017.

What a great team

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Sheamus received medical attention following the 30-minute Iron Man Match that he took part in at Great Balls of Fire. The bout saw Sheamus & Cesaro defeat The Hardy Boyz 4-3 to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships.

In case you didn’t know...

Great Balls of Fire essentially exceeded all expectations last night, with the oddly named show putting together a string of top matches in addition to providing fans with some great storyline advancement. In the tag title match, Sheamus & Cesaro were able to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, seeing off the challenge of former Champions Matt & Jeff Hardy.

The heart of the matter

As seen in the clip, Sheamus was clearly struggling following the championship victory. The doctor looks around to see whether there are any problems, at which point he recommends putting some ice on his injuries. It’s worth noting that the doctor in this footage is Chris Amann, the same man who CM Punk had a big issue with a few years back.

Also read: WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 Results: Biggest winners and losers

What’s next?

We’ll have to wait and see whether or not The Celtic Warrior requires any time off, but it seems as if they may have just been doing this because Matt Hardy also received medical attention. On the next episode of Raw, we’ll see whether or not the champions continue their ongoing feud with the veterans or whether they will start to focus their attentions elsewhere.

Author’s take

It’s quite amusing to see Sheamus’ reaction to Amann’s comments, as it will lead some people to believe that CM Punk’s claims regarding the doctor’s incompetence could well be correct. Having said that, it’s good to see that Sheamus isn’t too badly injured as he and Cesaro are on one of the great tag team runs of this era right now.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com