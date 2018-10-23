WWE News: The Shield officially breaks up

You can almost sense Dean Ambrose's hatred through the screen

What's the story?

The Shield is no more. On the same night that Roman Reigns revealed he had to step away from the ring to battle Leukemia, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have officially broken up as a team.

Oddly enough, this came seconds after them winning the Raw Tag Team Championships.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns opened Raw tonight by revealing he had to vacate the Universal Championship. The Big Dog stated that his leukaemia had returned, and he was leaving to deal with that. That left the only two members of the Shield, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, left.

A heel turn was already teased last week by Dean Ambrose when he nearly planted Seth Rollins with a Dirty Deeds on Monday Night Raw. However, the Lunatic Fringe would calm down, regain his composure, and the Shield would pick up a win over Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, & Drew McIntyre.

Sadly, it seems that Dean finally snapped tonight.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose captured the Raw Tag Team Championships in the main event of Monday Night Raw. Rollins and Ambrose defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre after some help from Braun Strowman, who ran off the Scottish Terminator.

However, seconds after the match, Ambrose drove Rollins into the mat with Dirty Deeds. Ambrose then continued to assault Rollins, who kept asking why. This only angered the Lunatic Fringe, who then pulled up the mat outside the ring, driving Rollins face first into the concrete with another Dirty Deeds.

What's next?

Monday Night Raw has been turned upside down in regards to all three members of the Shield. Without Roman Reigns atop the card, Braun Strowman is primed to be the next top face of the roster. The Raw Tag Titles are essentially, probably, vacated as it's unlikely that Rollins & Ambrose will be defending them.

The former teammates will surely face off in a bloody and disgusting rivalry, possibly ending at WrestleMania 35.