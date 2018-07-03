WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura reveals which potential match made him sign with WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura

What's the story?

Since arriving in the WWE in 2016, Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE career has been a mixed bag. He was a huge hit on NXT and became a fan favourite, winning the NXT Championship twice.

And now, Nakamura has revealed which dream WWE opponent caused him to sign with the WWE. In an interview with The Asbury Park Press, the Japanese Superstar said that wrestling SmackDown's Daniel Bryan was one of the main reasons for him to come to the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Before joining the WWE in 2016, Nakamura was one of the biggest pro wrestlers in Japan in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

The current SmackDown Superstar was the IWGP Heavyweight Champion, as well as IWGP Intercontinental Champion, and had great rivalries with AJ Styles, Kazuchika Okada, and Hiroshi Tanahashi, to name a few.

Nakamura was sent to WWE's main roster and SmackDown in 2017, where he last feuded with AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, and then briefly with Jeff Hardy for the United States Championship.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Nakamura was excited about the possibility of facing one of his old friends and roommate, Daniel Bryan, who returned to the ring a few months ago.

Nakamura said, "But now, I've got like a high possibility to wrestle with Daniel at like the biggest stage in wrestling history. So I’m so excited."

Nakamura also explained how he feels comfortable being a heel as he portrayed a heel character back in Japan, including his trademark stomps and moving his body like a crazy person.

"So now also a lot of people (are) asking me, 'So how do you act in the ring like crazy?' but I think I don't act, I just adjust. A human being has a lot of sides, like a kind of diversity, so it's like a good side, a bad side, a crazy side, a normal side, like a man-ish side, a woman-ish side. I just pick, I adjust," said the Japanese Superstar.

What's next?

Nakamura is presently recovering from the injury he sustained from the dog bite and recent reports are indicating that he may return in two weeks time.