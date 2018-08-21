WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura thought that his WWE career was over after botching back-suplex on John Cena

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.36K // 21 Aug 2018, 22:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Shinsuke Nakamura botched a back-suplex on John Cena

What's the story?

Shinsuke Nakamura botched a back-suplex on John Cena last year on SmackDown Live and The King of Strong Style recently revealed that he thought that this was the end of his WWE career.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Nakamura is a former two-time NXT Champion who dominated the NXT roster over the course of his stay before he was promoted to the main roster following WrestleMania last year.

Nakamura hasn't had the best run on the main roster over the past year since it was thought that he would become WWE Champion following his Royal Rumble win back in January.

Nakamura has lost four consecutive matches to AJ Styles when he was fighting for the WWE Championship, but is now the reigning United States Champion and successfully defended his title at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

Nakamura recently spoke to Gorilla Position where the subject of his botch in his match with John Cena last year was raised, where Nakamura dropped Cena from a back-suplex and he landed on his neck, The King of Strong Style pointed out that he thought that his career was over.

"Some people were upset backstage, not John Cena," he said via Whatculture. "But someone. They got p****d off at me, ‘Why did you do that?’ So, I just thought my career is finished today. But everybody came to support me and help me, even John Cena.

Nakamura tried to apologize to Cena after the match but the former Champion didn't see the reason why he was apologizing since he took full responsibility. Cena and Nakamura have seemingly remained good friends.

“Not everybody gets the chance to wrestle with John Cena now. I felt good in the ring with John Cena. If I have the chance, I’m gonna wrestle with him again. Maybe we can create [something] better than before.”

What's next?

Nakamura is the reigning United States Champion and following his win over Jeff Hardy at SummerSlam, it will be interesting to see where Nakamura goes from here.

Do you think Cena was right to take full responsibility? Have your say in the comments section below...