WWE News: Shocking return by Dolph Ziggler sees WWE Champion Kofi Kingston assaulted viciously

Kofi Kingston

What's the story?

Being the WWE Champion means that there is a perpetual target on your back.

Be it the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase holder, Brock Lesnar or former #1 Contender Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston has a number of threats he needs to look out for. Kingston was able to defeat Kevin Owens at WWE Money in the Bank 2019 and retain his WWE Championship.

Unfortunately, his luck did not extend to WWE SmackDown Live, as he was attacked by a returning WWE Superstar, Dolph Ziggler, from behind and absolutely decimated.

In case you didn't know...

Dolph Ziggler has not been seen on television for a long time. He was betrayed by his former partner, Drew McIntyre, and had a feud with him on WWE television for a while. However, the feud was not the biggest and soon he disappeared from WWE programming.

Dolph Ziggler was defeated by Drew McIntyre in their match, but then he returned suddenly at WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year. There he eliminated Drew McIntyre and was part of the final three Superstars in the Royal Rumble match before he was eliminated by Braun Strowman.

Following this, he disappeared from WWE programming again.

The heart of the matter

Kofi Kingston was able to win his match against Sami Zayn at SmackDown Live, but then things went bad for him.

Paul Heyman came out with the Money in the Bank briefcase. While Kofi's attention was fixed on Heyman, he was attacked from behind, but not by Lesnar. Instead, the attack came from returning Superstar Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler's attack was vicious. gouging at the eyes of the champion, and using a steel chair and other weapons to wreak havoc on the unsuspecting Kofi Kingston.

What's next?

The question now that exists, is why did Dolph Ziggler attack Kofi Kingston? There appears to be no reason why Dolph Ziggler should assault Kingston.

Over the coming weeks, we should get a better picture of Dolph Ziggler's reasoning.