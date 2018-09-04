WWE News: Shocking title change on Monday Night RAW

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.25K // 04 Sep 2018, 07:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dolph and Drew are now at the helm of the Tag Team Division

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre were without competition this week on Raw after The Shield were arrested for attempting to extract some revenge on the three men who attacked them at the end of last week's episode.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Drew and Dolph were told that they couldn't have a Tag Team Championship match since The Revival had already been promoted as the challengers, so they took out Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson when they were giving a backstage interview with Charley Caruso and then took their place in the match.

The B Team were undefeated since becoming a team and up until tonight when Axel fell victim to a superkick followed by a ZigZag/Claymore combination. Dolph Ziggler still has his rematch for the Intercontinental Championship to cash in, but speculation suggests that it will be Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose up against Ziggler and McIntyre at Hell in a Cell next weekend, which means that this could become a Tag Team Championship match instead.

It's hard to argue that Ziggler and McIntyre haven't been dominant over the past few months ever since Ziggler returned to Raw and brought The Scottish Psychopath with him, but it could be argued that The Revival earned their spot in the Tag Team Championship match and then had it taken away from them once again.

It is unknown how this will now fit in with the future plans for The Revival or The B Team heading into Hell in a Cell, unless The B Team cash in their rematch next week and The Shield cost them the titles since this was a strange title change, to say the least.

Do you think Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler will have a lengthy reign? Have your say in the comments section below...