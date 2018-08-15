WWE News: Sin Cara undergoes surgery, reveals details on injury

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 332 // 15 Aug 2018, 21:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Superstar Sin Cara is presently dealing with a knee injury

What’s the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Sin Cara has taken to social media so as to provide a statement on his injury.

Apparently, Sin Cara underwent surgery so as to repair an injury he’d sustained to his knee. Besides, the veteran Luchador expounded upon the surgical procedure he went through.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

Sin Cara, whose real name is Jorge Arias, has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 1999.

The 40 year old Superstar previously wrestled under the ring-name Hunico in the WWE—and has performed for the WWE since 2009.

Sin Cara has, unfortunately, dealt with several injuries over the course of his lengthy career.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Sin Cara suffered a scary in-ring accident late last year when he happened to land awkwardly on his leg, during a match at a WWE live event in Madrid, Spain.

Regardless, he got back into the ring relatively swiftly and continued to perform consistently for the WWE.

Sin Cara has taken to his official Twitter account so as to put forth a tweet; explaining his injury. The tweet was originally in Spanish, a rough translation of which has been noted below—

“Today we did with doctor Jeffrey Dugas some small adjustments in my knee to return with everything to my terrain. The body is wise and tells you when to stop. But he also has memory and knows when to return.”

Hoy hicimos con el doctor Jeffrey Dugas unos pequeños ajustes en mi rodilla para volver con todo a mi terreno 🤼‍♂️. El cuerpo es sabio y te indica cuando parar ✋️. Pero también tiene memoria y sabe cuando volver 👊. pic.twitter.com/7yeYAWPHOs — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) August 15, 2018

What’s next?

As of this time, the WWE, as well as Sin Cara, are yet to provide an official statement as regards his in-ring comeback timeline.

Per general medical guidelines, a minor knee surgery requires an athlete to rehab it for about 4-6 weeks—before the athlete is advised to ease oneself back into competition.

Sin Cara presently competes for the WWE’s SmackDown Live and 205 Live brands.

Sportskeeda wishes Sin Cara a safe and speedy recovery.