WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar makes fun of Paige for losing her job

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
1.93K   //    19 Dec 2018, 09:05 IST

Zelina Vega was quite ruthless on Twitter recently
Zelina Vega was quite ruthless on Twitter recently

What's the story?

The McMahon family took control of both main roster WWE brands following TLC. As a result, Paige was relieved of her duties as General Manager of SmackDown Live.

While most of the SmackDown Live locker room applauded her for her contributions to the brand, one Superstar would make fun of Paige for being relieved of her duties. This was none other than Andrade 'Cien' Almas' business associate, Zelina Vega.

In case you didn't know...

Zelina Vega made her name in TNA, where she was known as Rosita. She was paired with Andrade 'Cien' Almas in NXT, where she led him to gold and glory.

A movie called 'Fighting with my family' is being made about Paige's life. Not only is The Rock the executive producer of the movie, he will also be starring in the film. It's slated for release in February next year, in the US and in March, in the UK.

The heart of the matter

Zelina Vega is part of the movie and had a snarky comment for Paige after the latter learned that she would not be General Manager. Vega made fun of Paige for not even being allowed to play herself in her very own movie.

This is almost certainly a work and the Tweet was sent out merely to build Vega's character as a heel manager. It is unlikely that there will be any kind of follow up in the ring because Paige's career in wrestling is seemingly over because of all the injuries she has sustained. One wonders if there will be a promo battle between the two, however, down the line soon.

What's next?

Vega should lead Almas to much success in the main roster in the months that follow. She's an invaluable part of their on-screen act. One wonders if she'll get back in the ring in due time.

What do you guys think Paige's new role in WWE will be?

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
