WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar possibly getting new gimmick

SmackDown Live

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Shelton Benjamin seems to be getting a new gimmick, if tonight's episode of the blue show is any indication.

The WWE veteran was asked about his thoughts on the WWE Title match at Extreme Rules, to which he responded with a smile, before leaving.

In case you didn't know...

Shelton Benjamin is widely considered as one of the best pure athletes in the history of WWE. He came up to the main roster way back in 2002, as a part of possibly the greatest batch of debutants in WWE history. Future megastars like John Cena, Batista, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar were also called up during the time.

Although these four Superstars went on to achieve fame and championship glory, Benjamin never managed to break out of the mid-card. He was one half of Team Angle alongside Charlie Haas, and was later given the gimmick of "The Gold Standard". Benjamin returned to WWE in 2017 and formed a team with Chad Gable. Ever since then, Benjamin has been a mainstay on the main roster.

The heart of the matter

During tonight's edition of SmackDown Live, a segment aired featuring Benjamin. He was asked his thoughts on the upcoming WWE Title match between Kofi Kingston and Samoa Joe at Extreme Rules. The camera zoomed in on Benjamin as he showed signs of confusion. In the end, he cracked a smile and left the spot.

WWE's official website stated that Benjamin seems to have other things on his mind.

What's next?

We'll get to know more about Benjamin's supposed new gimmick in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more updates on the story, as it develops further.

Does Benjamin need a new gimmick at this point in his career?