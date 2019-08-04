×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: SmackDown star adamantly claims he did not attack Roman Reigns

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
249   //    04 Aug 2019, 16:50 IST

The identity of Roman Reigns' attacker remains unknown
The identity of Roman Reigns' attacker remains unknown

What's the story?

Despite having long-term problems with Roman Reigns, Elias has claimed in a video on social media that he is not the person who orchestrated the attack on “The Big Dog” on the July 30 episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know…

In what has turned out to be one of the biggest WWE mysteries of 2019 so far, Roman Reigns narrowly avoided being struck with scaffold and metal in the backstage area shortly before he was due to be interviewed by Kayla Braxton.

Buddy Murphy originally emerged as the main suspect behind the attack, as he was shown in the background after Reigns walked away, but WWE.com then provided an update which revealed that the incident was caused by an error that was made by an unknown forklift driver.

This has led people to speculate that Daniel Bryan, who has used a forklift in WWE before, could have been involved, while Reigns’ recent rivals – Shane McMahon, Drew McIntyre, Elias and Samoa Joe – have all been touted as possible culprits.

The heart of the matter

Elias’ last WWE in-ring appearance came on July 27 at Smackville, where he lost an impromptu match against Kevin Owens.

Speaking in a video at a Baltimore Orioles baseball game, WWE’s resident guitarist claimed he was at home recovering from the match three days later, meaning there is no way that he could have attacked Roman Reigns.

“After my match at Smackville with Kevin Owens, I’ve been coughing up blood, so Tuesday night at SmackDown Live, I wasn’t even there. I was at home painting. And as the future of the WWE and the greatest acquisition in the history of SmackDown Live and all of WWE – those are Vince McMahon’s words, never forget it – and as the biggest musical act on the face of the planet, I’ve got bigger and better things to do than to mess with Roman Reigns.”

What's next?

Roman Reigns is currently without an opponent at SummerSlam, so there is a good chance that his attacker could be revealed on the August 6 episode of SmackDown Live to set up a match at the upcoming pay-per-view on August 11.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Roman Reigns Elias Samson
Advertisement
3 WWE Superstars who probably attacked Roman Reigns on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
3 wrestlers who could be behind the attack on Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 3 Reasons why Roman Reigns was ambushed by an unknown attacker
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New details on Roman Reigns and the forklift driver storyline on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 Superstars who could be Roman Reigns' mystery attacker
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns fined on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why WWE is planning a Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan feud
RELATED STORY
Who attacked Roman Reigns? 4 WWE stars who used a forklift as a weapon
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns and other SmackDown stars not appearing on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumours: Former Cruiserweight Champion spotted leaving the site of Roman Reigns' attack
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us