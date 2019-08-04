×
Who attacked Roman Reigns? 4 WWE stars who used a forklift as a weapon

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Feature
360   //    04 Aug 2019, 01:39 IST

Did Daniel Bryan attack Roman Reigns?
Did Daniel Bryan attack Roman Reigns?

One of the most peculiar WWE storyline developments in recent memory took place on July 30 when SmackDown Live ended with a pile of scaffold and metal falling upon Roman Reigns in the backstage area.

The four-time WrestleMania main-eventer, who was set to make an announcement about SummerSlam, narrowly avoided the carnage and refused to receive medical attention following the incident.

With speculation mounting about which Superstar could have been responsible for the attack, WWE has revealed in an update on its website that an unknown forklift driver failed to properly secure lighting grids to the vehicle.

“It has now been determined that the incident in question was specifically caused by a forklift driver error. At this point, the identity of the forklift driver has not been determined.”

There had been rumors that Buddy Murphy could have been behind the attack, as he was shown in the background as Reigns walked away. However, following WWE’s update, many fans on social media have pointed out that Daniel Bryan is one of the few Superstars on the roster who has prior experience with using a forklift.

So, is Bryan really the culprit? Or is somebody else to blame? Let’s count down four Superstars who have previously used a forklift on WWE television.

#4 Baron Corbin

Four weeks before Dean Ambrose defeated Baron Corbin on the WrestleMania 33 kickoff show, “The Lunatic Fringe” was enticed backstage by his rival on an episode of SmackDown Live.

What he did not realise, however, was that Corbin was waiting around a corner to sneak attack the Intercontinental Champion with a steel pipe.

“The Lone Wolf” then placed Ambrose beneath a forklift and proceeded to lower the steel forks of the vehicle across his neck and torso.

Fast forward to 2019 and Corbin has been out of the WWE spotlight recently after he failed to win the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins at three PPVs in a row.

Reigns vs. Corbin is a feud with lots of unfinished business, especially considering the former Raw GM’s comments about his rival’s leukemia, but it would be a somewhat underwhelming reveal if it turned out that he attacked “The Big Dog”.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan Roman Reigns
