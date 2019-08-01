5 Reasons why WWE is planning a Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan feud

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan is set to happen after SummerSlam

While WWE focuses on Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton ahead of SummerSlam, there is uncertainty surrounding Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan’s storylines heading into the pay-per-view on August 11.

Reigns, who has been involved in a rivalry with Samoa Joe in recent weeks, survived an attempted attack from an unknown assailant in the final minute of SmackDown Live on July 30, and he is currently without a match at SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, Bryan has teased since Extreme Rules that he has a “career-altering” announcement to make, but every time he appears to be close to making the announcement, he decides not to say anything and walk away.

Short-term, it remains unclear what plans WWE has for the two Superstars at SummerSlam. Long-term, however, it would appear that the company is setting up a rivalry between the two men in September.

According to adverts, Reigns vs. Bryan will take place at the Raw and SmackDown Live shows at MSG on September 9-10, while they are also due to go head-to-head at a live event in Prescott Valley, Arizona on September 28.

In this article, let’s take a look at five possible reasons why WWE could be planning another feud between the former World Champions.

#5 Roman Reigns wanted the match at WrestleMania 35

Speaking in a 2018 interview with the Spanish section of WWE’s website, Roman Reigns revealed that his first-choice opponent for WrestleMania 35 was Daniel Bryan.

“The Leader of the Yes Movement”, as he was known at the time, had only recently been cleared to return after a three-year absence, and Reigns mentioned that he would even prefer to face Bryan instead of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

“It would be a great fight for next year at WrestleMania: Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns. But if it cannot be, then I’d like to face the rest of The Shield, Seth and Dean again, I think it would be great too.”

As it turned out, “The Big Dog” faced Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania following his return from battling leukemia, while Bryan put his WWE Championship on the line against Kofi Kingston.

