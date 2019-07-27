×
WWE News: SmackDown star expects to split from tag team partner

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
27 Jul 2019

Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville are regularly on SmackDown Live
Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville are regularly on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Speaking in an interview with Uproxx, Mandy Rose said she never wants to split up from Sonya Deville but believes it is inevitable that WWE will separate them one day.

In case you didn't know…

Amanda Saccomanno (Mandy Rose) and Daria Berenato (Sonya Deville) have been close friends since meeting as contestants on Tough Enough in 2015.

Following the end of the reality show, both women spent two years in NXT before joining the Monday Night Raw roster in November 2017 as part of Paige’s Absolution faction.

Since moving to SmackDown Live in April 2018, Rose and Deville have received plenty of television time on Tuesday nights, especially in the two months prior to WrestleMania 35 when they were involved in a storyline with Asuka.

In recent weeks, a romance angle has been teased between the two friends, while they have also set their sights on the Women’s Tag Team titles.

The heart of the matter

The women’s tag team division has changed a lot since WrestleMania 35, with Bayley & Sasha Banks, Natalya & Beth Phoenix and Nia Jax & Tamina no longer teaming together.

There has been dissension between long-time tag team partners Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville on multiple occasions over the last eight months, and Rose is of the belief that WWE’s decision-makers will eventually book the duo to split up.

“I feel like it is kind of inevitable. But of course we don’t ever want to break up. We want to always stay cool, and stay as a team, even on TV. But of course I think the best feuds always come from the best friendships and the best relationships. So it’s kind of inevitable. It’ll probably happen, and I think it’ll be great. I think it will only boost our career, and a great feud can also lead to a great getting back together as well.”

What's next?

If Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville defeat Billie Kay & Peyton Royce on the July 31 episode of SmackDown Live, they will be granted a future Women’s Tag Team Championship opportunity.

WWE SmackDown Mandy Rose Sonya Deville
